ONLY 23 per cent of people questioned in a survey said they admired the armed forces for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Armed forces charity SSAFA conducted the survey in the run-up to Armed Forces Week, to determine the levels of public appreciation for the actions of the armed forces during the pandemic.

Forty per cent of those surveyed did not know the armed forces had been part of supporting in the nationwide effort against Covid-19.

Fifty-three per cent did not know the armed forces had been helping with Covid-19 vaccinations, and only 10 per cent knew they had supported with laboratory work.

Newport City Council has marked armed forces Week this year by raising the flag of the armed forces at the Civic Centre.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said: “When I had my first jab back in March at the Christchurch Centre, this was administered by an individual from the Army.

“I think their contribution cannot be understated and is one of the reasons behind the success of our vaccine rollout here in Wales.

“Whether it’s been administering the jabs or just generally meeting and greeting people at the centres, I think their role has been really important.

“For our older people especially, I think seeing a member of the forces gives them a sense of assurance and knowing things are well organised, which is also the case at the Newport Leisure Centre.

“In the last year, it has been all hands to the deck in dealing with the pandemic, so I want to say thank you to all our armed forces for everything they have done to keep our communities safe during this difficult time”.

Throughout the pandemic, members of the armed forces have given aid to efforts against the virus.

From helping to administer vaccines to working at testing centres, members of both reserves and regulars in the armed forces have been present at almost every level of the response to the pandemic.

It has been the largest homeland military peacetime operation, with more than 5000 personnel involved.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, said: “"I'd like to give my personal thanks to the armed forces in Newport West and elsewhere for the incredible work that they have undertaken over the past 18 months in keeping us safe from coronavirus, which included stepping up alongside emergency services as well as helping administer the vaccine at various centres in Newport.

“On behalf of the people of Newport, I would like to thank these brave people who have spent their lives working to keep us safe and well”.