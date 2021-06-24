GWENT learner drivers face limited or no booking slots for driving tests in their area.

Learner-driver insurance provider, Veygo by Admiral, has revealed the lengthy waiting times facing learners hoping to book their test, with almost 75 per cent of test centres in the UK having no availability over the next five months.

There are currently no slots available in Newport.

Veygo chief executive Gunnar Peters said that almost two months after tests recommenced, learner drivers up and down the country are still facing frustratingly long waiting times.

"Availability in test centres is hit and miss, and in almost 75 per cent of the 336 test centres we viewed, no slots were available to book," he said.

READ MORE:

"It is clear that more needs to be done to support learner drivers, and while it’s encouraging that the DVSA last week announced an increase to 20,000 tests per month, with so many waiting for their turn it’s likely to take months to clear the backlog after so many tests were cancelled last year.

"Learners who want to get some extra practice behind the wheel while they are waiting for a test date could consider getting learner driver insurance and practicing with friends or family, alongside their regular driving lessons with an instructor.

"If approached correctly, practicing with a friend or family member is a safe way to gain valuable road experience, and could give learners the experience and confidence they need to pass first time.”

This comes as the DVSA confirmed a 72.7 per cent drop in the number of practical tests taken in 2020, compared with 2019. Veygo’s research has highlighted the difficulties facing drivers trying to book their test via the online booking portal.

Of 336 test centres across the UK researched by the insurer, 250 had no available test dates for drivers to book. Of the 86 that do have slots available, 51 of these do not have them until November.

Six test centres, including Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Orkney, were offering slots in June however, the availability of limited slots so soon could be down to last-minute cancellations.