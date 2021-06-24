MARTIN Lewis has shared a worrying update for all mobile phone users as EE reintroduced EU roaming charges for January 2022.

The Money Saving Expert founder has revealed the British mobile network operator and internet service provider will be reintroducing EU roaming charges for mobile phone users when travelling abroad.

The consumer champion also pointed out that this would not have been allowed if the UK before Brexit.

In a tweet to his 1.1 million followers, he said: “News. I'm hearing, later today, EE will be announcing its reintroducing EU roaming charges from Jan.

“This isn't about the O2 fair use discussion earlier, this looks like it may be full blown charges that wouldn’t have been allowed under EU rules.

“More when we know.”

News. I'm hearing, later today, EE will be announcing its reintroducing EU roaming charges from Jan.



This isn't about the O2 fair use discussion earlier, this looks like it may be full blown charges that wouldnt have been allowed under EU rules.



More when we know — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 24, 2021

One follower replied: "The rest will follow I presume Martin?"

Mr Lewis replied: "Yes this is the first real break in the ranks and sadly others will likely follow, but I doubt it will be universal, I suspect some will keep their EU roaming as it is now.

"3 for example always made a great play of its roaming packages and it was to it's competitive advantage."

Those joining or upgrading from July 7, 2021 will be charged £2 a day to use their allowances in 47 different European destinations from January 2022.

The changes would mean British holidaymakers would be charged £28 to use their mobile phone over a two-week holiday in Europe.

The Republic of Ireland will be exempt.

Despite EE previously saying it had no plans to reintroduce roaming charges in Europe, it is the first UK operator to reintroduce the charges since the Brexit trade deal was signed at the end of December.

BT-owned EE said the move is designed to “support investment into our UK-based customer service and leading UK network”.

Roaming charges when travelling across Europe ended in June 2017, allowing consumers to continue using their mobile plan in other EU nations at no additional cost, with a fair use limit.

Although network providers could choose to bring back charges once the UK had left the EU, the main four – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – said they had no plans to do so.

“From January next year, EE will introduce a new flat fee of £2 a day for customers wishing to roam across 47 European destinations (with the exception of ROI which is included in domestic plans), allowing them to use their plan’s full data, minutes and texts allowance,” an EE spokesperson said.

“This will apply only to new and upgrading customers signing up to EE from the 7th July 2021 and will support investment into our UK-based customer service and leading UK network.

“Customers travelling abroad for longer will be able to use a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass.

“Essential plan customers will be able to take the Pass for £10, while Smart or Full Works plans customers are able to include the same pass as part of their plan.”