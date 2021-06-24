A PEDESTRIAN died following a crash with a heavy goods vehicle on Sunday morning, Gwent Police have confirmed.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road from Chepstow to the M48 on June 20.
Any witnesses to the incident have been asked to contact Gwent Police to assist in their investigations.
"We got a call just before 6am on Sunday June 20 reporting a collision between a pedestrian and a heavy goods vehicle on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road from Chepstow to the M48," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.
"The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have dash-cam footage, can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 73 20/06/21, or direct message via Facebook or Twitter."