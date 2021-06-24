SEVERAL bins and patches of grass were set on fire in Cwmbran in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Fires were reported on Windsor Road, Heol Y Groes, Byways, Henllys Way and Jule Road.
The fires are believed to have been set between 12.50am and 4.50am on Thursday, June 24.
Local Sergeant Emma Sowery said: "This mindless behaviour is extremely dangerous and poses a significant safety risk not only to the offender/s themselves but also to local residents and their property.
"We're keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in these areas during this time."
Head of community safety and partnerships Dean Loader said: "Deliberate fires are extremely dangerous, what may have been intended to be just a small fire, or just a bit of fun, can quickly spread to become out of control.
"Diverting our resources to deal with deliberate fires will draw fundamental and valuable resources away from our communities, placing unnecessary risk to life.
"Our Fire Crime Unit have been working tirelessly with our partners to reduce, and where possible, eliminate the impact of deliberate fires across South Wales."
Anyone with any information about the fires should call 101 quoting 2100220859, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.