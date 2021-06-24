THE deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council has resigned following a trip to a country on the coronavirus amber travel list.

Cllr Sean Morgan stepped down from the post earlier this month, though at the time no reason was given.

It has now been confirmed that Cllr Morgan, who also previously had the cabinet responsibility for economy, enterprise and infrastructure, visited Spain.

The council's opposition Plaid Cymru group said this was clearly an issue for resignation, but said the fact that it has taken two weeks for the reason to be confirmed is 'a failure of transparency' on the part of the council's ruling Labour adminstration.

Spain is currently an amber list country, which means anyone visiting has to take a Covid-19 test before returning to the UK, and once back in the UK. People are also required to self-isolate for 10 days.

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesman said: “We were recently made aware that Cllr Morgan had travelled to an amber list country and he subsequently tendered his resignation as cabinet member and deputy leader of the authority.

“The leader (Cllr Philippa Marsden) accepted his resignation and is currently considering options for these roles in the future.”

For the time being, Cllr Marsden has picked up the portfolio for economy, enterprise and infrastructure.

Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Colin Mann, said: “Blatantly ignoring the current restrictions on travel and jetting off to Spain was clearly a resignation issue.

"The voters of Nelson will clearly reflect on the actions of their local member, Sean Morgan.

“What has also been disappointing is that the Labour group did not come clean at the time of the resignation two weeks ago, particularly as people in Nelson ward were aware of what had happened.

“The Labour leader, Philippa Marsden, pledged transparency when she was elected and this issue was clearly one where she and the Labour group failed to meet the transparency test.

“In addition, there has been deafening silence from Cllr Morgan himself. It would have been responsible if he had told his constituents what was going on.”

Cllr Morgan will continue as ward member for Nelson.