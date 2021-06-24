A BOMB disposal unit was called to a Chepstow home on Wednesday evening.
Residents on St Ann Street reported seeing the bomb squad arrive at around 5.45pm, and taking equipment into the house in question.
The team left a short time after arriving, according to locals.
Gwent Police have confirmed a missile and a rifle had been found at the house, and were removed by the bomb disposal team.
"We were called yesterday afternoon (June 24) after a missile and a rifle were located at a property on St Ann Street, Chepstow," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.
"Officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) [unit] attended and the items were removed."