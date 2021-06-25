A WIND farm that could generate enough electricity to power 24,000 homes is being proposed for a hilltop site in Blaenau Gwent.

The project is earmarked for the Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn, west of Abertillery.

It is estimated that the wind farm will generate up to 48MW (megawatts) of electricity

Abertillery councillor Julie Holt, who chairs Blaenau Gwent Count yBorough Council told the Argus that this is a very important project for the area, but a balance must be struck between the need for green energy and protecting the environment.

"People should make sure to do their research and get the full facts about how it will affect our valley and its residents," she said.

"While we need to look for 'greener' energy solutions, we also need to protect our environment, our landscape and wildlife habitats.

"There is a balance to be struck between the two and it is important for us to weigh up the pros and cons of such projects."

Mynydd Llanhilleth - between Llanhilleth, Brynithel and Six Bells to the west, and Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, to the east - is to be the subject of a wind farm plan. Picture - Google Earth

The proposal comes from Pennant Walters, the same company behind a similar scheme earmarked for Mynydd Llanhilleth - on the hilltop between Llanhilleth and Pontypool.

The latter scheme, for the site pictured above,would create up to 12 wind turbines, that could be 180 metres high, and that site too could generate approximately 48MW of electricity.

The distance between the two sites is three or four miles and each would be visible from the other.

The proposed site of trhe Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn wind farm is an upland ridge between the Ebbw Fawr and Ebbw Fach valleys, and would cover approximately 270 hectares of what is predominantly grassland used for grazing.

In April 2019, the Welsh Government declared a climate emergency and published its Future Wales: The National Development Framework, which was adopted at the start of 2021. The Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn site lies within an identified Pre-Assessed Area for the provision of wind farms.

In September 2020, Blaenau Gwent council declared a climate emergency supporting the Welsh Government’s ambition for the public sector in Wales to be Carbon Neutral by 2030. The council is currently assessing its potential for renewable energy generation as part of its forthcoming Deposit Local Plan.

A virtual exhibition of the proposed site, from Pennants Walters, is seeking the views of the local community, and the company says residents' views are important.

Managing director Dale Hart said: "We believe that the Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn Wind Farm could make a significant contribution to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s renewable energy targets in the immediate future, while delivering wider benefits to the surrounding communities over the next 30 years.

"We place great value in the communities in which we operate and look forward to hearing the thoughts and ideas of local residents and stakeholders as we develop our proposals."

As the proposed windfarm will generate more than 10MW of electricity, it is defined as a Development of National Significance (DNS), this means the planning application will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for Wales and considered by an Inspector with the final decision made by Welsh Ministers.

Pennant Walters said it is committed to informing, engaging and consulting through the design and planning process, to ensure local communities and stakeholders have an opportunity to contribute their views and help shape the emerging proposals.

Currently, the firm's proposals for the Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn wind farm include:

up to eight wind turbines with a maximum blade height of 180m

substation and transformer housing

temporary construction compound

temporary site offices

crane pads and cabling

access track construction

The wind farm will be designed with an operational life of 30 years, exporting renewable energy directly to the National Grid.

Discussions with Western Power Distribution indicate that the most likely connection will be at 33kV depending upon the final design chosen. The connection between the on-site substation and the electricity grid at Crumlin will be the subject of a separate consenting process under Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989.