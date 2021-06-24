THE man behind The Great Malpas Bake Off event in Newport has launched a new initiative to support cancer charity Myeloma UK all year long.
The Great Malpas Bake Off was launched in 2018 by Jamie Hart, who has battled myeloma - a bone marrow cancer - and the event raises awareness of the condition, along with funds for the charity.
Mr Hart has now launched Harts Vintage Crockery & Accessories Hire, with all money raised going to the charity.
“We have an extensive collection of the most gorgeous china, from pretty teacups and saucers, to beautiful cake stands, teapots and more,” he said.
“Whether it is a beautiful wedding reception or a celebration afternoon tea, we are happy to work with you to make sure your event is truly memorable, turning your table into a vintage wonderland.”
The sets and accessories are donated, and all money raised from hiring them out will go towards Myeloma UK.
Options include tea party set hire packages, with the option to add individual items and accessories if needed.
For larger events, including weddings, people should contact the charitable company for a bespoke quote.
The initiative also offers candy buffet tables complete with jars, containers, bunting, scoops, and a sweet table sign.
There’s also an option for picnic basket and accessories hire - people can match baskets with rugs, cushions, and throws for a handpicked vintage get-together.
Other options include vintage trunks, handmade gifts and calligraphy, and numerous accessories such as swagged signs, hat boxes, floral wreaths, cake toppers, table decorations, decorative plaques, place setting boards, and signs.
Harts Vintage Crockery & Accessories Hire is based in Newport and can be contacted by emailing malpasbake@outlook.com