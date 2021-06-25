A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAMES ANDREW, 21, of Tregarn Court, Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving at McDonald’s on Chepstow Road, on May 3.

He was ordered to pay £484 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH NEATE, 24, of Ty Box Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance on Park View on May 31.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT MATTHEW DAVIES, 36, of Pen Y Graig Terrace, Cwmfields, Pontypool, was fined £1,300 after he admitted failing to report an accident when damage was caused to several parked cars in Broad Street, Griffithstown, on November 24, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points and he was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £130 surcharge.

ASHLEY OWEN DAVIES, 32, of St David's Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on Hereford Road on January 17.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN ROSE, 26, of Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for four months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle in Nantyglo on June 2 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was ordered to pay £613 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BONNIE JONES, 20, of Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Varteg Road on December 1, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARLA WATKINS, 26, of Motherwell Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 outside the Celtic Manor Resort on December 3, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NAOMI GERRARD, 29, of Western Terrace, Cwmfelinfach, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Cross Keys on December 1, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH SALEEM DOWSELL, 31, of Rockfield Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Balfe Road on December 1, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.