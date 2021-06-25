RESIDENTS in Shirenewton and Mynyddbach have called on Monmouthshire County Council to tackle issues of speeding in the villages.

More than 200 residents signed a petition, organised by Shirenewton community councillors Elizabeth Wixcey and Emma Nigogosian, calling on the council to take urgent action to reduce the speed limit through the villages from 30mph to 20mph.

Shirenewton ward councillor Louise Brown handed in the petition to Monmouthshire County Council before a full council meeting, on behalf of villagers and Shirenewton community councillors,

The petition has also received the backing of Monmouth MP David Davies, who has written to the county council calling on it to reduce the speed limit through the villages.

And Shirenewton Primary School pupils have also been supporting the campaign by organising a poster competition, won by George Siddall.

“I am delighted to be presenting this petition on behalf of local residents to reduce the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in Shirenewton and Mynyddbach Villages,” said Cllr Brown.

“The Shirenewton Community Council and I have campaigned together over a number of years to push for this reduction.

“It is particularly important in these villages, to improve the safety of pedestrians and school children, as there are few pavements and little street lighting.

“I am pleased the county council has agreed to put this change in this year’s budget and I very much hope it will be implemented as soon as possible.”

Cllr Nigogosian said: “We want people to feel safe when they walk and drive through Shirenewton and Mynyddbach.

“We want to encourage families to walk their children to school and to enjoy our beautiful countryside.

“In order for our community to feel safe on our roads - which are unlit and have few pavements - we believe that having a mandatory speed limit of 20 miles per hour, through both villages will go a long way in reducing potential accidents.

“We have already had too many near misses from speeding motorists."