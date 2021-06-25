A STRIKING willow bees sculpture inspired by Welsh culture and legend has been installed at Cwmcarn Forest.

Each of the nine bees in the sculpture - on the outside wall of the Raven's Cafe at the entrance to the site - has been individually handcrafted to give each a unique design and personality.

NONaffArt, the company that produced the sculpture, was keen to showcase local creative talent, and to give the community the opportunity to experience and explore local myths and legends associated with nearby Twmbarlwm.

Tania Bryan, NONaffArt director, told the Argus they like to create meaningful pieces of art that members of the local and wider community can connect with.

"The idea of creating large willow bees was inspired by local Welsh culture and the legend Bran and his burial ground located on Twmbarlwm mountain," she said.

he legend tells us that he was buried with his treasure which is protected by a swarm of bees, and if anyone approached it they would be chased away.

"The visitor centre acts as a hive and to illustrate Bran’s Swarm of Bees. It is such an amazing legend that we wanted revive and retell it to younger generations, through the use of willow. which lends itself to the natural surroundings."

NONaffArt is based at the Newbridge Memo, and members are qualified and experienced artists with a wide range of knowledge of the creative arts.

Councillor Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said the "eye-catching" sculpture is "a welcome addition to the existing attractions and will encourage more local, and not so local, visitors to come to Cwmcarn Forest, the most visited attraction in the county borough."