TWO Monmouthshire sisters who have spearheaded a fundraising campaign in memory of their brother have been recognised for their remarkable fundraising feats by the Prime Minister.

Holly and Emily Walker, from Devauden, have - along with their parents Tim and Debbie - raised more than £150,000 for Cancer Research Wales in memory of their brother, Tom.

Tom died in June 2018, one day after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. He was 13.

Now the girls, both students at Monmouth School for Girls, have been given a UK Point of Light award, which recognises outstanding individuals who are making a positive impact in their community.

READ MORE:

Holly, 15, and Emily, 13, said: “We are delighted and honoured to be recognised by the Prime Minister and to receive this Point of Light award.

“Our 13-year-old brother Tom was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia on June 13, 2018.

“He died the following day after failing to recover from the operation he needed to start his treatment.

“Since losing Tom, we have been raising money to fund research with Cancer Research Wales, including swimathons and music events.”

The girls’ fundraising efforts have led to the first research recipient of the Tom Walker PhD Scholarship taking up his post at Cardiff University.

Theo Morin started his PhD in January and the sisters plan to continue raising money for more research into acute myeloid leukaemia through a second scholarship.

RELATED STORIES:

“Theo is looking into a potential treatment for leukaemia,” said Holly and Emily.

“We are currently £68,000 towards funding a second scholarship.

“We could not have achieved what we have without the incredible support of the Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools and our local community in Monmouthshire.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our fundraising.”

David Davies, Holly and Emily’s MP, said: “This is a wonderful and heart-warming story; Holly and Emily are an inspiration to us all.

“They have shown incredible resilience and courage since the sad passing of their brother Tom and what they have achieved, is a fitting tribute to his memory.

“They galvanised an entire community to take part in their fundraising efforts and I am absolutely thrilled they have been named Points of Light by the Prime Minister.

“I very much look forward to meeting these remarkable sisters and presenting them with their award in the near future.”