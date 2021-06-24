A NUMBER of countries including Malta and Barbados have been added to Wales’ green list, moving it in line with the rest of the UK.

Minister for health and social services Eluned Morgan has announced several changes to the travel restrictions in Wales, which will come in to effect from 4am on Tuesday, June 30.

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Balearic Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, and Turks and Caicos Islands have been moved to the green list.

It means people living in Wales will be able to travel to these destinations without the need to quarantine upon their return.

Israel has now been added to the green watch list – which identifies countries most at risk of moving from green to amber – meaning those planning on travelling to the country have some warning the destination may be moved to amber.

Six countries – the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda – have been added to the red list.

This means all direct flights between Wales and these countries on the red list will been banned, and travellers must enter Wales through a designated port in England or Scotland, remaining in quarantine there for 10 days before travelling onto Wales.

“International travel is resuming but the pandemic is not over and protecting people’s health remains our main priority,” said Ms Morgan.

“Our strong advice continues to be not to travel overseas unless it is essential because of the risk of contracting coronavirus, especially new and emerging variants of concern.

“We are aware of the UK Government’s proposals for easing restrictions for travellers who have received two vaccinations returning from amber list countries to England. We will weigh up all the available evidence and make a decision for Wales.

“Following the three-week review of the restrictions on international travel we continue to follow the same traffic-light approach as the rest of the UK.

“Our message is clear – this is the year to holiday at home. We’re calling on people to only travel overseas for essential reasons.

“We have all sacrificed so much to control the pandemic in Wales, we do not want to see the virus re-imported – or new variants come into the country – as a result of overseas travel.”