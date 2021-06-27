THE Countryside Magazine provides a wonderful insight into life in the villages of the Levels in the 1920s and 30s.

It was published monthly from February 1921 until 1936, initially at a cost of one penny.

It served Rumney and St Mellons, later including other parishes of the Wentloog area.

The magazine, which was edited by Mr Harold Coombes, reflected the whole panorama of life at that time and reported important local events.

In the early years of the publication, one South Wales evening newspaper was very complimentary, stating: "It is of unusual interest and value. It is something more than a chronicle of small beer and village gossip, for it deals with the antiquities of the district, gives nature notes, presents news of all the sports and social activities."

Harold Coombes, who lived with his wife in Rumney opposite the present police station in Newport Road, was a man dedicated to his community, a keen sportsman and interested in all aspects of local life.

He was voluntary editor of the magazine for the whole 15 years of its existence.

As with most publications today, it depended on income from advertisers. These were not only from Rumney, St Mellons and Castleton, but many were from Roath, Splott, the centre of Cardiff and a few from Newport.

The retail trade was certainly beginning to understand the power of advertising. Rumney History Society has a small number of original editions and a large collection of copies.

The following account is taken from a special edition published to mark the visit of the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) to St Mellons 100 years ago.

The editor, responding to readers’ requests, produced at ‘enormous’ cost, a Special Souvenir Edition.

In his editorial he wrote: "Such an opportunity could not be lost, let the expenses be what they may. Never was such a day in St Mellons as that on which our charming Prince Edward, Heir Apparent to the Throne, visited it. The auspicious occasion demanded a comprehensive record of all that happened on that memorable day, June 7th 1921."

There were many photographs and reports from those involved.

Mr T Ifor Jones produced an article entitled The Full Story of the Prince’s Visit.

He had read, sometime earlier, that the Prince would be motoring from Cardiff to Newport. As the Independent Chapel had recently been secured as an Educational Centre, he thought it a good idea to ask His Royal Highness to visit St Mellons and inspect the local ex-servicemen and the Sports and Social Club buildings.

"This was the beginning of weeks of preparation, painting, polishing, cleaning, planning who should attend, making refreshments etc. The occasion was obviously a great success. There was a chorus of cheers as the Prince arrived, ‘Jumping out of his car, a lithe, clean-cut type of sporting Britisher, he was received by L Forestier Walker Esq, MP Immediately the Band of the 2nd Batt. Royal Welsh Fusiliers played the National Anthem, the Parade of Ex-Servicemen sprang rigidly to attention and the public stood bare-headed."

The report lists those people introduced, and men and women to whom the Prince spoke, such as Sgt Hinton, who had lost a leg in the First World War. Sgt Major James Vincent, of Rumney, probably the oldest veteran, also caught the eye of the Prince who, recognising his medals, asked him about his Sudan War experiences.

Inside the building, introductions were made to lady helpers and photographs of various teams and fixture-lists.

The Prince then relaxed with a cigarette and two cups of tea, with the ladies dancing attendance.

He thanked the ladies and was presented with a small bunch of roses by a coy Thurza Shepstone. The 150 ex-servicemen then passed in single file. Mr T Ifor Jones introduced them to the Prince, who had a word with each one as he shook his hand.

As the Prince left, a Guard of Honour was formed by Boy Scouts from Cardiff.

St Mellons Boy Scouts were at the entrance to the enclosure where the band struck up the Welsh National Anthem. The party proceeded to the road in a hurricane of cheers where the Prince met Miss Ann Davies, one of the oldest inhabitants. With the aid of the ex-servicemen to hold back the crowd, he walked, cheers ringing in his ears, the hundred yards to the Chapel. On his arrival, the Treasurer, Mr Reg Jones, opened the doors and HRH The Prince of Wales entered, thus opening it informally.

As the Prince was leaving, he was asked what he thought of the buildings and the work being done.

"I think it’s splendid," he replied.

"I am only sorry there are not more of these places as I go around the country. I have rarely heard of such a building being taken over in a village like this for such classes. I really think it’s a wonderful piece of work and I wish you and all who work with you every success."

Cheers followed him up St Mellons Hill as he went over the hill-top.

Many of those present said: "He arrived as the Prince of Wales, he left in the golden sunshine as our Prince of Hearts! Everyone agreed that it had been a day to remember."

