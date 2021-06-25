THE taxpayer-owned Transport for Wales (TfW) is set to receive another £70 million from the Welsh Government to help the stricken rail firm operate over the coming months.

Earlier this year, the franchise was nationalised by the Government, as a result of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, it has been confirmed that the additional eight-figure sum will come from the taxpayer, and is set to be used to help TfW remain operational from September to November 2021.

The successor to Arriva Trains Wales, TfW is best known for operating the Wales and the Borders rail franchise, though it also manages a number of railway stations in the region, including Newport.

MORE NEWS:

During the pandemic, it saw passenger numbers fall dramatically, with lockdowns and workplace closures restricting travel for many people across the area.

According to the Office of Rail and Road, TfW saw a 84.2 percent decrease in passenger numbers in the last financial year, compared to the year prior.

Figures show that just five million passenger journeys were carried out, compared to 31.8 million in 2019/20.

Further figures show that TfW was disproportionately affected, compared to all major rail operators in Great Britain.

While TfW saw their passenger numbers drop by 84.2 percent, nationwide there was a 77.7 percent reduction – from 1.7 billion passenger journeys, to just 0.4 billion.

The drop in passengers has led to a decrease in revenue for the rail firm, which has said that the injection of money from the Welsh Government will “provide vital services and safeguard jobs”.

A spokesman for Transport for Wales said: “As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact passenger revenue across the rail industry, this additional support from the Welsh Government enables us to provide vital services, safeguard jobs and deliver on our plans to provide a rail service the people of Wales and Borders can be proud of.”