MATT Hancock has accused of having an affair with his closest Government aide hired last year, according to The Sun.

The newspapers published pictures that appeared to show the health secretary in a romantic embrace with Gina Coladangelo.

The pictures appear to be captured via CCTV outside of the married, father of three’s office, just after 3pm on May 6.

Mother-of-three Ms Coladangelo is communications director at Oliver Bonas, the fashion and lifestyle store founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

She is also a director and major shareholder at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, which offers clients a “deep understanding of the mechanics of government”.

Ms Coladangelo was appointed last September, her appointment drew criticism as there was of public record of the appointment, which was set to see her earn at least £15,000 of taxpayers’ money, potentially rising by a further £5,000.

A whistleblower told The Sun: “They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that.

“I’m just amazed he was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State.

"It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard.”

Last night, a friend of the Health Secretary said: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”

The Transport Secretary has said he would not be commenting on an “entirely personal” matter after pictures were published allegedly depicting his married Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock in an embrace with his closest aide.

Grant Shapps told Sky News that former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo – who the Health Secretary met at university – would have gone through an “incredibly rigorous” process to get the job.

Asked about the rules around appointing friends to Government positions, Mr Shapps said: “First of all, I think the actual issue is entirely personal for Matt Hancock.

“In terms of rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly rigorous process in Government, so whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed.

“There are no short cuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the Civil Service knows.

“There are very strict rules in place.”