MATT Hancock has urged more women to get into politics amid reports of an affair with his closest government aide, Gina Coladangelo.

The health secretary was accused of having an affair at the height of the pandemic following pictures published by The Sun.

Mr Hancock's Instagram story included a post urging women to get into politics as news of his 'affair' broke on Friday morning.

It read: “I work alongside some brilliant women.

“If you’re a woman who want to get involved in politics, swipe up.”

Instagram stories last for 24 hours and the post has recently been deleted, two hours before it was set to expire.

MORE NEWS:

The story was linked to the Conservative Party website calling upon “Conservative women” who “want to make a difference”.

The website reads: “If you want to make a difference where you live, or help us continue to change the country for the better, there is no better way to do it than standing for election or helping other Conservatives get elected.

“There is no better time to get started than now.

“We want to see more Conservative women at every level of the Party and Government. So, tell us how you want to get involved and we are here to help you do it.”

The Sun published pictures that appeared to show the health secretary in a romantic embrace with Gina Coladangelo.

The pictures appear to be captured via CCTV outside of the married, father of three’s office, just after 3pm on May 6.

Mother-of-three Ms Coladangelo is communications director at Oliver Bonas, the fashion and lifestyle store founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

She is also a director and major shareholder at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, which offers clients a “deep understanding of the mechanics of government”.

Ms Coladangelo was appointed last September, her appointment drew criticism as there was of public record of the appointment, which was set to see her earn at least £15,000 of taxpayers’ money, potentially rising by a further £5,000.

A whistleblower told The Sun: “They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that.

“I’m just amazed he was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State.

"It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard.”

Last night, a friend of the health secretary said: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”