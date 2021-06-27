Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Katja is a lovely friendly dog who has come all the way from Romania, she's been here for too long and is still looking for her forever home.

Trick is so human focused! He loves a good snuggle and needs his own loving home - he's happy to be the only dog in the home.

Maggie is the perfect pooch! She loves people, loves walkies and loves other dogs. She needs a dog friend in her new home as she gets lonely without them.

Betty is a fantastic dog all the way from Romania, she was quite aloof when she first came in but once she trusts you is an angel. Loves belly rubs from her handler and hanging out with her friend Betty - who is also looking for a home!

Bobby is misunderstood. He is improving daily and needs someone experienced to take the time to earn his trust.