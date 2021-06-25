PIERS Morgan has slammed Matt Hancock after affair allegations appeared in The Sun.

England's health secretary is on the front page of the newspaper today in pictures that appear to show him kissing his closest government aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Now Piers Morgan, known for his brutal criticism of Government officials throughout the pandemic during his time on Good Morning Britain has had his say.

Mr Morgan tweeted a picture of the front page to his 7.9 million followers and said: "At the time he was ordering the British people not to hug anyone from other households…"

The Sun published pictures that appeared to show the health secretary in a romantic embrace with Gina Coladangelo.

The pictures appear to be captured via CCTV outside of the married, father of three’s office, just after 3pm on May 6.

Mother-of-three Ms Coladangelo is communications director at Oliver Bonas, the fashion and lifestyle store founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

She is also a director and major shareholder at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, which offers clients a “deep understanding of the mechanics of government”.

Ms Coladangelo was appointed last September, her appointment drew criticism as there was of public record of the appointment, which was set to see her earn at least £15,000 of taxpayers’ money, potentially rising by a further £5,000.

A whistleblower told The Sun: “They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that.

“I’m just amazed he was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State.

"It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard.”

Last night, a friend of the health secretary said: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”