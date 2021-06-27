CATALYTIC converter thefts rose by more than 100 per cent in a year, research shows.

Data from 25 police forces across England, Wales and Northern Ireland obtained by Which? shows incidents of thefts surged 104 per cent between 2019-20.

They have become a target because some of the rare metals found within the exhaust emission control devices are valuable.

The research found that the highest spike in cases was in North Wales, rising from nine in 2019 to 46 in 2020, a rise of 411 per cent.

It showed the West Midlands had the highest number of cases in 2020, with 1,626, while the City of London had none.

The highest drop in cases in a year was recorded in Cumbria, where reported catalytic converter thefts went from 41 to 17, a fall of 59 per cent.

Overall, 5,857 cases occurred across the 25 areas in 2020.

Older petrol-electric hybrid vehicles are targeted more than other types because the hybrid system means the catalyst has a lower workload, meaning it is in better condition.

Harry Rose, Which? magazine editor, said: “Catalytic converter thefts can leave victims with pricey repair bills, rising premiums or even complete write-offs, so it’s concerning to see such a huge spike in these crimes across the country.

“To minimise the chance of your car being targeted you should consider installing traceable marking tools and a Catloc on your converter or park in an area covered by CCTV – these steps could help to identify or deter thieves.”

Which? said that older hybrids, such as the previous generation of the Toyota Prius and Auris, and the Honda Jazz hybrid models are particularly at risk of this crime due to their higher concentration of precious metals.

A Honda spokesman said: “Honda UK recommends owners of these cars follow the advice given by police.

“This advice includes parking inside a locked garage, near walls or other vehicles to make it harder to get underneath the car. All Honda vehicles currently on sale are fitted with Thatcham-approved alarms as standard.”

A Toyota spokesman said: “Catalytic converter theft is a serious problem in the UK and its effect on victims is emotional as well as financial.

“We continue to do all we can both as a manufacturer and working with police and others to help put an end to this crime. But ultimately as a car company our scope of action is always going to be limited.”