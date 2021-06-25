ALMOST two thirds of people in Gwent have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.
Public Health Wales data up to June 20 show this many people in each area of Gwent have received both vaccine doses:
- Newport: 72,976 (56 per cent of over-18s)
- Blaenau Gwent: 37,436 (66 per cent of over-18s)
- Caerphilly: 88,378 (60 per cent of over-18s)
- Monmouthshire: 54,987 (70 per cent of over-18s)
- Torfaen: 49,966 (65 per cent of over-18s)
This many people in each area have received their first dose
- Newport: 107,861 (83 per cent of over-18s)
- Blaenau Gwent: 49,903 (88 per cent of over-18s)
- Caerphilly: 129,294 (88 per cent of over-18s)
- Monmouthshire: 71,176 (90 per cent of over-18s)
- Torfaen: 67,190 (87 per cent of over-18s)
Across Wales, 1.5 million people have had both doses, 59 per cent of the over-16 population, and 2.2 million (86 per cent) have had at least one dose.
Vaccinations are being given at 546 locations across Wales, including at 360 GP surgeries, 41 vaccination centres and 35 hospitals.
