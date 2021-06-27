A ROBBER who left an elderly man “traumatised” and in fear of his life after she attacked him in his own home has been jailed.

Stephanie Jones “targeted” her 77-year-old victim because she knew he was vulnerable and lived on his own.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said the complainant, who uses a Zimmer frame, fell prey to her in a raid that took place in Rhymney, Caerphilly, last month.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Jones and the victim knew each other and she went into his flat uninvited and began asking him for cash.

Mr Roberts told how the pensioner was confronted by the defendant when he had been expecting a neighbour who helps him with his shopping.

He said: “She kept asking him for money and he kept saying no.

“The defendant then robbed him. She said she wanted a hug from him.

“He pushed her away but she kept on coming.

“The victim felt her reaching into his coat pocked and she took his wallet.

“He shouted to neighbours for help and he was frightened for his life at this stage and became very distressed.

“The defendant took £30 from the wallet before she threw it on the floor.”

Jones, formerly of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, pleaded guilty to robbery on May 2.

She has previous seven convictions for 13 offences, including grievous bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, theft and harassment.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said: “This is a very serious case which will result in an immediate custodial sentence.

“The defendant is entirely realistic as to her fate that day.”

Mr Williams asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea and added how her life had been “blighted by drugs”.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told the defendant: “The victim had been in very poor health.

“He is vulnerable and he uses a Zimmer frame.

“I have no doubt you targeted him and it took place in his home, a place where he is entitled to feel safe.

“You went to his ground floor flat. He knew you and he didn’t want you there.

“You asked him for money. You used violence and there was a robbery.

“It must have been terrifying for the victim.

“An ambulance had to be called because he was having chest pains.

“He has been left traumatised by his ordeal. He broke down in tears during his police interview.”

Mother-of-two Jones was jailed for three years.