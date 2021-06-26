A POPULAR Newport brewery bar has been given permission to extend its opening hours.

Newport City Council’s planning department gave permission for Tiny Rebel to extend the hours of operation at their Rogerstone brewery bar, located in the Wern Industrial Estate.

It gives the popular venue permission to open to customers every day of the week, along with later opening hours on peak days of Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Though the establishment is not in a central location, it has been revealed that “demand for the bar has been greater than expected”.

Planning documents show that permission has been given on the condition that extra parking spaces are created to meet the expected added demand from longer opening hours.

Planning permission to open the brewery bar was first given in 2016, and, as part of these plans, it was stated that 53 car parking spaces would be created on-site.

This included an overspill car park with capacity for 20 cars to park off road – though this land is currently said to be used for material storage only.

But, according to council planning officers, “the actual level of parking available on site is significantly below the 53 spaces agreed.”

Their report goes on to say that due to the presence of HGV vehicles operating on the industrial estate, added street parking could pose a safety risk.

However, it was said that if the original overspill parking space was to be brought into use, the proposed extension to opening hours would be granted.

The existing fence and gate which currently blocks off the car park is also required to be removed, and parking bays are also said to be needed as part of the conditions attached.

According to documents, the new proposed opening hours are as follows: