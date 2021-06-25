A FURTHER 336 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed today in Wales, taking the total in just the last three days to almost 1,000.

And there has been another coronavirus death confirmed - in the Swansea Bay University Health Board area - taking the total in Wales since the pandemic began, to 5,574, according to Public Health Wales.

It is now 15 days since a coronavirus death was confirmed in Gwent, and the total here since the pandemic began remains at 961.

The rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to June 20, the latest available - is 37.6 cases per 100,000 people, having more than doubled in just 11 days (18.4 for the week to June 9).

There are 31 new cases in Gwent among today's confirmations - Caerphilly, 10; Monmouthshire, eight; Newport, five; Torfaen, five; Blaenau Gwent, three - and the rolling weekly case rate in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) to June 20 is 17.5 per 100,000.

This remains the second lowest among Wales' seven health board areas, behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB (16.3), though rates continue to rise in all parts of Wales.

Merthyr Tydfil remains the only one of Wales' 22 council areas to have a case rate of below 10 per 100,000 (8.3).

Blaenau Gwent (14.3 per 100,000), has the lowest weekly case rate in Gwent, to June 20, and the second lowest in Wales.

Newport (15.5 per 100,000) has the third lowest rate in Wales; Torfaen (16) has the fifth lowest rate in Wales; Caerphilly (18.8) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales; and Monmouthshire (24.3) has the ninth lowest rate.

Despite the increases in recent weeks however, the relatively low rates still mean that even small fluctuations in case numbers in individual council areas can have a big effect on their case rates.

The number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began stands at 216,366, including 42,134 in Gwent.

To the end of yesterday, Thursday, 2,248,012 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,591,322 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 20 is 2.9 per cent. Monmouthshire (2.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 76

Flintshire - 36

Wrexham - 27

Swansea - 23

Vale of Glamorgan - 17

Denbighshire - 15

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 15

Gwynedd - 13

Conwy - 12

Anglesey - 11

Caerphilly - 10

Pembrokeshire - 10

Monmouthshire - eight

Bridgend - seven

Neath Port Talbot - seven

Carmarthenshire - six

Newport - five

Torfaen - five

Ceredigion - four

Blaenau Gwent - three

Merthyr Tydfil - three

Powys - two

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 20

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.