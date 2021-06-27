ABERGAVENNY residents can help spruce up the town by joining Keep Abergavenny Tidy's next litter pick.

The pick will take place on Tuesday, July 6, starting in St John’s Square outside the Post Office at 10am.

Please contact the coordinator to book a place and if you need to borrow a litter kit. High visibility jackets and orange bags will be available. Pickers are asked to wear their own gloves.

If you would like more details on how to become a volunteer, contact the coordinator by email via keepabergavennytidy@gmail.com or search 'Keep Abergavenny Tidy' on Facebook or @AbergavennyKeep on Twitter.