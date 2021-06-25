MORRISONS is making an important change to over 600 products in stores across the UK.

The supermarket has confirmed it will be introducing new health labels on 600 products to help customers make better dietary decision when on their weekly shop.

Morrisons - who are considered of the UK’s ‘big six’ supermarkets alongside Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s Aldi and Lidl – said the new labelling system will rollout by the end of 2021.

The new model is inspired by the UK’s 2004/05 nutrient profile system, the French Nutriscore system and the Australian Health Star Rating serve.

The move comes following uncertainty over the traffic light system introduced by the UK Government eight years ago.

MORE NEWS:

Morrisons has argued the government traffic light system - which shows green, amber and red colouring for things like fat, sugars and calories - is not fit for purpose.

The supermarket chain has cast doubt over its accuracy.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We are committed to helping our customers make healthier choices and we are supportive of measuring performance and setting meaningful targets.

“We already publish the proportion of our own-brand products which are classed as healthy and have a commitment to increase this.”

The move comes as the government announced new restrictions on junk food advertisements.

Adverts for junk food high in sugar, salt and fat are to be banned until 9pm on TV adverts in the UK.

Adverts will be subject to heavier online restrictions and a 9pm television watershed from the end of next year.

However, restrictions will stop short of the total ban which was proposed last year, part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to tackle obesity, as brand-only advertising online and on TV will be allowed to continue.

Fast food and confectionery giants will be banned from advertising products high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) online but there will be exemptions for small businesses with 249 employees or fewer.

Companies can continue to promote their products on their own websites and social media platforms under the new measures.

Firms will also be able to advertise on television before the watershed if they do not show banned foods, a ruling that is expected to be opposed by health campaigners.

Morrisons branches in Gwent: