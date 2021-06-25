£2.4 MILLION paid by the British taxpayer for renovating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage also included more than 18 months’ rent, royal accounts have revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Susses have faced criticism and been urged to pay back the cost of refurbishing the property since stepping down as working royals in early 2020.

Their move to the US was a decision made for financial and personal freedom.

It was thought the substantial sum covered just the updating of the period home close to Windsor Castle, but the annual report on royal finances appears to indicate that it included rental costs as well.

A senior royal source said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid £2.4 million and we’re satisfied that, on the basis of that payment, it satisfies all their current obligations.”

Harry and Meghan paid rent for the five months up to May last year, the report stated, and, after moving to America and signing a lucrative deal with Netflix, later paid the £2.4 million refurbishment bill.

The large sum also appears to cover a 22-month rental period – from June 2020 until March 2022 when the couple’s annual licence to occupy their private UK home is up for renewal.

The source said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid £2.4 million, which covers the rental income in 2020/21, rental income in 2021/22… So all of the payments are reflected in the accounts.”

In the 2018/19 royal financial report the work to renovate Frogmore Cottage was listed as costing £2.4 million, with the document adding: “The scheme consisted of the reconfiguration and full refurbishment of five residential units in poor condition to create the official residence for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their family.

“The works started on site in November 2018 and were substantially completed by the end of March 2019.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “The duke made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant last year to support necessary and existing refurbishments to Frogmore Cottage, which specifically included essential structural updates to the building.

“As part of this agreement, all tenant obligations are being met. The duke and duchess continue to operate with no money being drawn from the UK taxpayer.”

Accounts for the Sovereign Grant show the monarchy cost the taxpayer £87.5 million during 2020/21 – an increase of £18.1 million on the previous financial year.

With royal activity curtailed by the pandemic, most of the major expenditure areas have fallen, with payroll down £300,000 to £24.1 million and travel dropping more than £2 million to £3.2 million, but property maintenance soared by £11.2 million to £49.5 million as the 10-year project to renovate Buckingham Palace continued.

The Sovereign Grant increased £3.5 million to £85.9 million during 2020/21 – a core element of £51.5 million funds the Queen’s official duties and her household, and an additional £34.4 million pays for ongoing reservicing costs for the palace.