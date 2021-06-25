GWENT Police is appealing for information after a woman was seen opening a car door in Park Crescent, Nepwort, last night.

Two people, a man and a woman, were seen on CCTV on bikes in the area.

The woman, who is white with dark hair and was dressed in dark clothing, is then shown appearing to open the car's door.

The man, who appears to be mixed race and was wearing grey clothes, was not seen entering the vehicle, but residents say he has been seen with the woman.

The images have been shared widely on social media.

Gaer resident Matt Jones said: “We have had this happen before, to myself in fact.

“It used to be an almost nightly event that people would come in the street trying car doors.

“The fact that this was done during daylight shows the complete disregard for the police and the justice system”.

Mr Jones believes that a greater police presence in the area would help to deter any potential thieves.

“To be honest I don't believe anything gets done about it, hence the problem around the whole of Newport being so rife,” said Mr Jones.

“You see it on Facebook nearly every day.

“We need more street patrols by the police as a visible deterrent”.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a break in to a car in Park Crescent at around 9.20pm on Thursday, June 24.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100222373.

“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.