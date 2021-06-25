HAVE you seen this man?

Gwent Police are currently looking for David Brown, 36, who failed to return to HMP Prescoed on Thursday, June 24.

He was convicted of drug supplying offences at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday 18 December 2019.

He is described as white with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5’ 9” tall, of slight build and has a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and was carrying a reusable shopping bag.

He has links to the Shrewsbury and Welshpool areas.

He is not a registered sex offender and is not considered to be a risk to the public.

Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating him, he has been circulated as wanted to all police forces and the prison is co-operating fully with us.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Brown if they see him but to call police instead on 101 quoting reference number 2100221896, you can also message on their Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org