DETECTIVES investigating the death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff on January 28 have charged a fifth man in connection with his alleged murder.
Ledjan Qevani 33, from Wood Green in London has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court today (Friday, June 25, 2021).
Four other men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.
Tomasz Waga
Three other men remain wanted on suspicion of Mr Waga’s murder. They are:
- Gledis Mehalla, 19, last known address Cathays, Cardiff
- Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London.
- Artan Pelluci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff
A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention remains on the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.
The Mercedes, which has links to the investigation and could contain vital evidence, was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder but has not been seen since.
A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the whereabouts of the Mercedes.
The silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX
A previous registered owner of the vehicle lives in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and is in no way connected to this investigation.
Anybody with information should contact 101 / SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1
