BABY Rhianwen Rees has had a rather traumatic start to life - a real rollercoaster, according to her mum Jessica Hamblin.

Not only was she born a whole 13 weeks early weighing just 2lb 4oz, she has suffered two brain bleeds and two collapsed lungs.

It was 10 days after she made her entrance into the world via an emergency Caesarean at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, that mum and dad, Ryan Rees, finally got to give her a cuddle.

Mum Jessica, 24, a waitress, who lives in Abergavenny, said: "I was at home when I started experiencing blood loss and pain. I spent from May 2 in and out of the Grange under observation. On May 25 at 5pm my waters broke, triggering an infection, which was the ultimate decision in bringing my daughter into the world. She was born on the May 26.

"I was very frightened. My partner was in work so I went into my emergency C section alone. It all happened so quickly that I wasn't able to inform anyone what was about to happen. The staff were able to call my partner's work so he was there when I woke up.

"Ryan was devastated he couldn't be there for her birth. He's been my rock throughout it all, keeping all of us together. He's had his own share of worries and scares himself but over all he's been fantastic and has really taken on board everything that comes with having a tiny baby."

Ms Hamblin's first child, Oscar, four, was also born early - although not quite as drastically, at seven weeks. Although there were no major complications with him, he had an 11-day stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

She said this time around she had a feeling it was going to happen because of what happened with Oscar.

She said: "Apart from this pregnancy being very short, it all seemed normal. I had plenty of scans to monitor the baby after Oscar's birth."

Ms Hamblin, whose partner Ryan is also 24 and is a production operative, said: "The staff at the Grange have been fantastic. They have been very transparent about everything to do with our daughter's care and conditions. They are very supportive of us as parents and include us in all aspects of her care."

Rhianwen, who was moved from NICU to the special care baby unit yesterday (June 25), was immediately intubated after she was born. On her third day she suffered two very nasty brain bleeds and a collapsed lung. She recovered from the collapsed lung and then suffered another a few days later. The brain bleeds were an ongoing condition but slowly corrected themselves with careful monitoring from the NICU staff.

On June 22 all breathing support was removed and Rhianwen started self ventilating.

Dad Ryan Rees gets a cuddle with his tiny daughter Rhianwen

Ms Hamblin said: "It's been very difficult. There's been a lot of smiles, tears and fights but we know she's in the best place and getting the best care. It's been difficult with our little boy as we have to split our time.

"We know what she needs to achieve in order to come home including gaining weight and establishing feeds but when this happens depends on Rhianwen. She's doing fantastic and should be home on or before her due date of August 24. From what we know she's recovering well from her issues."

Mum Jessica Hamblin cradles her premature newborn daughter Rhianwen

Her big brother Oscar is looking forward to getting to meet Rhianwen.

Ms Hamblin said: "He is upset he cannot visit the ward currently due to restrictions but loves seeing videos of her. He thinks she looks just like a normal baby with the tubes as he knows this is what he looked like.

Baby Rhianwen Rees in her incubator

"Our families have been very supportive and have helped us massively in ways we cannot begin to explain! From helping us with childcare, support for me after surgery, even helping with money for the fuel, they have all been a massive help. They cannot wait to see her when she comes home.

"But clothes for such a small baby are hard to find, and when you do, the choice isn't that great."