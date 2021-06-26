TWO Gwent restaurants have been recognised with a prestigious Good Food Award.

The unique awards recognise those who strive for culinary excellence within their field.

The 2021 awards, released this week, have recognised two Gwent eateries for their excellence.

Gem 42, in Newport, has collected a Good Food Award for the second year in a row.

The Bridge Street restaurant offers a tasting menu, the option for afternoon tea, and even a caviar experience.

The Good Food Awards say: "Over the last twelve months we have evaluated customer feedback and these premises have demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.

"In recognition of this achievement they have been duly awarded the 2021 Good Food Award."

While reviews of Gem 42 consistently give them ten out of ten praising the "top quality service".

Others highlight the "local produce, fantastic food and great service".

Casa Bianca, in Abergavenny, is the other Gwent restaurant to receive recognition from the Good Food Awards.

The Frogmore Street restaurant is a family run Italian inspired by southern Italian cooking and flavours.

Reviewers heaped praise on Casa Bianca.

One said: "Really enjoyed our visit yesterday, excellent food and lovely place (inside and out) - couldn’t recommend enough."

While another added: "We visited this restaurant for dinner and were very impressed.

"The decor and ambiance are brilliant and you would never guess what awaits you by looking from the outside.

"More importantly the food was of a high standard and the service was impeccable."