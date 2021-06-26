MATT Hancock has been the main topic of conversation after pictures emerged of the health secretary kissing his closest government aide, Gina Coladangelo.

The images appear to be captured via CCTV outside of the married, father of three’s office, just after 3pm on May 6.

Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” for breaching social distancing rules and asked for privacy for his family.

He said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

“I have let people down and am very sorry.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

The news may leave some men and women out there feeling paranoid that their partner could be cheating on them.

MORE NEWS:

Therapist and relationship expert TJ Gibbs, the Love Coach says there are seven signs your partner could be cheating.

She said: “The statistics of a poll on infidelity carried out by IllicitEncounters.com and Onepoll, show that 18.3 per cent of women and 25.4 per cent of men have cheated on their current partner at least once.

“With the fact that more women are in the workplace than ever before, and with the rise in online profiles and downloads of dating apps, it has never been easier for either partner to access someone to flirt, meet or have an affair with.”

TJ adds that it is important to note the changes in your partner’s behaviour.

“It is not the activity alone that you consider but how it deviates from the normal patterns of your partner,” she said.

She adds: “When infidelity is exposed, cheating is never about the other partner, it’s always about the person who is cheating.

“Not being honest with each other about one’s needs in a relationship can lead a partner to seek that ‘being themselves’ elsewhere even if they love you.

“This is not a justification but an explanation as to why indeed they may love you yet risk losing you.”

TJ has revealed seven signs that could indicate a partner is cheating: