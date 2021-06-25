A CITY councillor who has served Newport for more than 30 years has announced she has stepped down.

Graig ward member Cllr Margaret Cornelius has announced she has stood down from the role she was first elected to in 1990 due to ill health.

Speaking about her decision, she said: "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation from my position as a Newport city councillor for the Graig Ward, effective immediately.

"Due to an ongoing health issue, I no longer feel that I am able to fulfil the role to the level that the residents of the Graig ward and the citizens of Newport deserve.

"I have been privileged to be elected to serve as Newport city councillor since 1990 and during this time I have had the opportunity to stand on the board of governors for both Pentrepoeth Primary and Bassaleg schools, to be a member of the Graig community council and play a part on several Newport City Council committees.

"In 2011 I had the honour of becoming the Mayor of Newport, a year which provided many new experiences and holds fond memories; the overriding highlight being the platform to raise over £21,000 for the charities Growing Space and Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research.

"I would like to say thank you to my fellow ward councillor and current Mayor of Newport, David Williams, who I have served alongside since 2012.

"I would also like extend my gratitude to the members of Newport City Council, past and present, who have advised and supported me throughout my tenure."

Commenting on her resignation, leader of Newport's Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans said: "I was saddened to hear this news, but it is completely understandable under the circumstances.

"Margaret was my deputy for many years extremely dedicated, who went out of her way to help others, and I am sure will be sorely missed across the chamber."

Huw Davies, chairman of the Newport West Conservatives added: "I want to thank Margaret for her many years of service to the cause of the Conservative Party in Newport.

"She has been a fantastic champion for the people of the Graig ward, and I hope whoever replaces her will have the same drive and commitment."