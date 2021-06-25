A NEWPORT man is wanted on recall to prison.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate Edwin Hart, 39, from Newport, who has breached licence conditions after his release from prison on Thursday, January 28.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, July 27.

As he has breached his licence conditions, he is recalled to prison.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 2100183909 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.