MAJOR changes to bus timetables are being made across South Wales, it has been announced.

Stagecoach has revealed that changes are coming to services in four major areas – Caerphilly, Blackwood, Aberdare, and the Rhondda Valleys.

The new timetables are set to be introduced in just a matter of days, going live from Sunday, June 27.

It comes as plans to restore services to pre-pandemic levels continue.

Due to lockdown restrictions and the closure of schools and workplaces for much of the last year, passenger numbers on the region’s buses decreased dramatically.

Many operators also saw a decrease in staff availability, due to the virus and the need for staff to isolate.

MORE NEWS:

As a result, a large number of Stagecoach services across the region were axed, with many routes seeing fewer services, and social distancing requirements reducing capacity.

But, with lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, new changes are being brought in locally.

While many of the changes come as a result of restriction changes and passenger demand, it has also been revealed that the closure of local colleges for the summer has led to the removal of a number of services at this time.

You can find out just what’s changing in each of the four areas below:

Caerphilly

Service 50/50A - will be running more evening journeys and college services will no longer run

Service 86X - Amended the route from Caerphilly Interchange to operate via Clive Street, Ludlow Street and Crescent Road stopping at Wesley Methodist Church. There will also be a new evening journeys

Service 120X - will no longer run

Service A - will be running more evening journeys and college services will no longer run

Service B - will be running more evening journeys and college services will no longer run

Service C - will be running more journeys in the evenings

Service K - will continue to the Ffordd Eynon Evans and then the return journey to Caerphilly will start at Heol Cwm Ifor

Blackwood

Service 26 - will be operating more journeys. The college day services will no longer run

Service 56 - will be running more evening journeys

Service 151 - college day service will no longer run

Service X15 - college day services will no longer run and the last journey from Newport will run at five minutes later at 22:40

Aberdare

Service 172 - will be running extra evening and Sunday journeys

Service 7 - the 18:38 Journey from Penderyn will only run to Aberdare

Service 8 and 9 - college day services will no longer run

Service 60/61 - college day services will no longer run

Rhondda Valleys

Service 132 - changes to times to make the service more reliable in the mornings and college journeys will no longer run

Service 404 - will be running more journeys on Monday to Saturday evenings

Services 120/130, 950 and 972 - college day services will no longer run

What has been said about the changes?

A spokesman from Stagecoach South Wales said: "Our team of key workers are doing an incredible job of keeping the country moving in a difficult environment and we thank our customers for their patience at this time.

“Customer safety also remains our priority and we have put in place an extensive enhanced hygiene regime to protect our passengers.

“Our bus services are designed to match the changing levels of restriction and customer demand and are agreed with the Local Authorities.

“Following customer feedback, there will be more evening journeys added to some services across Aberdare, Blackwood, Caerphilly and the Rhondda Valleys from 27 June. Some of the College journeys will be removed as they close for the summer term. Full details are available at Stagecoachbus.com.”