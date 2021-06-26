MAJOR changes to bus timetables are being made across South Wales, it has been announced.
Stagecoach has revealed that changes are coming to services in four major areas – Caerphilly, Blackwood, Aberdare, and the Rhondda Valleys.
The new timetables are set to be introduced in just a matter of days, going live from Sunday, June 27.
It comes as plans to restore services to pre-pandemic levels continue.
Due to lockdown restrictions and the closure of schools and workplaces for much of the last year, passenger numbers on the region’s buses decreased dramatically.
Many operators also saw a decrease in staff availability, due to the virus and the need for staff to isolate.
MORE NEWS:
- £150,000 and counting - incredible fundraising Gwent sisters
- Blaenau Gwent hilltop wind farm plan to power 24,000 homes
- In court from Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool
As a result, a large number of Stagecoach services across the region were axed, with many routes seeing fewer services, and social distancing requirements reducing capacity.
But, with lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, new changes are being brought in locally.
While many of the changes come as a result of restriction changes and passenger demand, it has also been revealed that the closure of local colleges for the summer has led to the removal of a number of services at this time.
You can find out just what’s changing in each of the four areas below:
Caerphilly
- Service 50/50A - will be running more evening journeys and college services will no longer run
- Service 86X - Amended the route from Caerphilly Interchange to operate via Clive Street, Ludlow Street and Crescent Road stopping at Wesley Methodist Church. There will also be a new evening journeys
- Service 120X - will no longer run
- Service A - will be running more evening journeys and college services will no longer run
- Service B - will be running more evening journeys and college services will no longer run
- Service C - will be running more journeys in the evenings
- Service K - will continue to the Ffordd Eynon Evans and then the return journey to Caerphilly will start at Heol Cwm Ifor
Blackwood
- Service 26 - will be operating more journeys. The college day services will no longer run
- Service 56 - will be running more evening journeys
- Service 151 - college day service will no longer run
- Service X15 - college day services will no longer run and the last journey from Newport will run at five minutes later at 22:40
Aberdare
- Service 172 - will be running extra evening and Sunday journeys
- Service 7 - the 18:38 Journey from Penderyn will only run to Aberdare
- Service 8 and 9 - college day services will no longer run
- Service 60/61 - college day services will no longer run
Rhondda Valleys
- Service 132 - changes to times to make the service more reliable in the mornings and college journeys will no longer run
- Service 404 - will be running more journeys on Monday to Saturday evenings
- Services 120/130, 950 and 972 - college day services will no longer run
What has been said about the changes?
A spokesman from Stagecoach South Wales said: "Our team of key workers are doing an incredible job of keeping the country moving in a difficult environment and we thank our customers for their patience at this time.
“Customer safety also remains our priority and we have put in place an extensive enhanced hygiene regime to protect our passengers.
“Our bus services are designed to match the changing levels of restriction and customer demand and are agreed with the Local Authorities.
“Following customer feedback, there will be more evening journeys added to some services across Aberdare, Blackwood, Caerphilly and the Rhondda Valleys from 27 June. Some of the College journeys will be removed as they close for the summer term. Full details are available at Stagecoachbus.com.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.