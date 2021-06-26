WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week we meet Alison Mckay, who is 48.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I moved here seven years ago from Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire. I was born in Cardiff but moved to Pembrokeshire at an early age. Being surrounded by beaches and a busy holiday resort wasn't for me, my comfort zone is being in a city where not many people know you like they did in a small holiday resort.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

Everything! The shops, the kindness of people in the city and the new family I've gained thanks to my partner - his family are truly amazing.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Kok's Wok. It is my fave as I love a Chinese.

Dragons or County?

Well, I'm Cardiff born so the Bluebirds are my team, but saying that I've been to a few County games since living here and have grown to cheer them on.

FGR support during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 match between Newport County and Forest Green Rovers at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales on 26 December 2018

Best memory of your time living here?

Meeting my partner's loving amazing family.

Favourite Newport pub?

Pen and Wig for their roasts!

The Pen and Wig pub in Newport

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

Have to say my Bamps. I lost him in January 2020. He was an inspirational man who I will cherish forever.

Favourite building in the city?

Not got one. I'm still learning places of Newport.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Don't drink coffee but I like a pint in the Pen and Wig or The Potters.

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Pen and Wig.

Best place for a walk and why?

Don't walk far - only to town when needed as I suffer with fibromyalgia.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

All the shops filled so more trade and pennies for the hard working!

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go - and why these three?

Rodney Parade, the Pen and Wig and the Celtic Manor. Amazing places all three. Rodney for footie, Pen and Wig for a Sunday roast and the Celtic Manor because its staged the Ryder Cup.

European Graeme McDowell celebrates putting on the 16th at the 2010 Ryder Cup. Picture: Ian Cook - Sportingwales

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

The County football team.