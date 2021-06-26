A NEW Archdeacon of Monmouth and six new canons were installed after a service in Newport last weekend.

The Reverend Canon Ian Rees was installed as Archdeacon of Monmouth and director of ministry and discipleship, while Rod Davies, Fay Howe, Peter Lea, Reverend Mark Owen, Major Colin Walsh and Caroline Woollard were installed as cathedral canons.

The Rt Revd Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth with The Venerable Ian Rees, Archdeacon of Monmouth. Picture: Church in Wales

The Bishop of Monmouth, Right Reverend Cherry Vann, led the service at Newport Cathedral, which was filled to its reduced capacity – to comply with coronavirus regulations.

READ MORE:

During her sermon, Bishop Cherry said: "Today, within the richness of this offering, we’re licensing, installing and praying for a number of people as they take up a new ministry within the diocese.

“Together, those being installed represent a breadth of ministries that make up the life of the diocese, and a vital link between our cathedral church and the churches in our Ministry Areas.

New canons installed at Newport Cathedral. Picture: Church in Wales

“Each one of them, in their different ways, will be working as part of a team – offering their gifts, their insights and their prayers in collaboration with others

“So, as we pray for Ian, for Rod, Fay, Peter, Mark, Colin and Caroline as they take up their new roles in our diocese, we pray for ourselves and the whole of our diocese.”

Speaking after the service, the Venerable Ian Rees, said: “I’m honoured and excited to have this new role in a time of both challenge and opportunity for the church and I look forward to getting to know more of the people and places around the diocese.”