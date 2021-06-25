POLICE are appealing for help to find man who has gone missing from Caerphilly.

Glyn Griffiths, age 60, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 20.

If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact Gwen Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100221975.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

