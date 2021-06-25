POLICE are appealing for help to find man who has gone missing from Caerphilly.
Glyn Griffiths, age 60, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 20.
If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact Gwen Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100221975.
You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.