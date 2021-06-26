IT HAS been three years since a controversial waste recycling policy was introduced in Blaenau Gwent - and many residents are still unhappy with their waste removal services.

Reacting to the threat of a fine for repeatedly failing to meet recycling targets, the local authority introduced a ‘no side waste’ policy in June 2018, and at the same time a black bag sorting system was introduced at its household waste recycling centre.

This came just a few years after an even more contentious 'trollibloc' system was introduced in the borough, in which households were given a stack of recycling boxes to sort their recycling into.

Rat in the bin Picture: Stephen Davies

However, people living in Blaenau Gwent still have mixed feelings about the policy, with complaints about the size of the bins, rats regularly running around and problems on bin collection days.

Blaenau Gwent recycling bins. Picture: Stephen Davies

But, is the recycling trollibloc system working? We spoke to people in Blaenau Gwent to get their views on the current recycling trollibloc system.

One resident, Julie-Ann Williams from Sirhowy, Tredegar told the Argus the old system worked better, and the trolliblocs are a waste of money.

She said that the old system, in which residents had colour-coded bags, worked better as people were able to organise the recycling in the house and then put out for collection on the relevant day.

Blaenau Gwent recycling bins. Picture: Stephen Davies

"I had three small bins in my utility room for each," she said. "On collection day, you simply put your bags out. If it was windy the bags may blow about but the contents wouldn’t, and they would still get picked up in the street.

"With trolliblocs, they have to be kept outside, which means I have to go out every time I put something in the recycle bin.

“On collection, I put out the back, but the tiniest gust of wind results in trolliblocs, boxes and all the contents blown everywhere. This gets left thrown about if someone doesn't pick it up before the collection comes."

Rubbish. Picture: Stephen Davies

Ms Williams added her elderly relatives also struggled with the trolliblocs.

“I think at a time when street lights were being turned off at certain times to save money as well as other questionable cost cutting to save money within the council changing a system of recycling, which worked, and wasting money on a trollibloc system that made it more difficult to recycle, seemed a ridiculous idea,” she said.

MORE NEWS:

Blaenau Gwent recycling bins. Picture: Stephen Davies

She added most trolliblocs in her street are broken or have lids missing.

Stephen Davies, who lives in Nantyglo, said the system has never worked.

Rubbish. Picture: Stephen Davies

"It has never worked," he said. "It is the worst design in history. We are forced to use it.

"All sorts of creatures and animals get in them because they are open.

"On collection day, rubbish falls out when they are moved and they blow over in the slightest wind, littering everywhere. What more can I say?

"Fly-tipping in Blaenau Gwent has definitely risen, especially when the tips where closed due to Covid. It continues still. I do not know if all the blame can be put on the recycling services.

"Blaenau Gwent pays the highest tax for the luxury of mice in our bins, litter in our streets, holes in our roads."

Rubbish. Picture: Stephen Davies

Cllr Joanna Wilkins, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council's executive member for environment, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable regardless of whether this facility is open or closed, and is a blight on our beautiful landscape here in Blaenau Gwent.

“The complaints show that the majority of residents care as much for the cleanliness of our communities as we do, and are also disappointed by the mindless actions of a few.

"As always, we will look for evidence when responding to these incidents and where we can gather this sufficiently we will always look to pursue a prosecution.”

Blaenau Gwent recycling bins Picture: Stephen Davies

Torfaen council has had 128 fly-tipping incidents reported since the New Inn centre was closed on Wednesday, March 25 - one more than in the same period last year. It has taken enforcement action on nine incidents and issued one fine.

"All normal kerbside collection streams bar green waste (garden) are running, and if people could consider things like home composting or changing their gardening habits to reduce the amount of green waste generated that would be helpful,” a council spokeswoman said.

"We appreciate this isn’t an easy time for residents, and we thank them for their continued support."