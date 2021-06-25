TWO new dogs are bringing their tracking skills to Gwent Police.

Maui (a German shepherd), and Woody (a Belgian shepherd) will join the force’s 25-strong dog section after they passed their introductory police dog training.

The very good boys underwent a 12-week training course which developed their ability to track, search for people, search for articles of property and detain criminals.

Maui and Woody are general purpose dogs meaning they, and their handlers, can now be deployed to track and locate missing or vulnerable people and detect and prevent crime.

The canines celebrated their passing out – where they (and their handlers) were congratulated by Assistant Chief Constable Ian Roberts - and both dogs were presented with their unique collar numbers.

Back in 2019, Gwent Police started to issue new police dogs their own collar numbers – as recognition of the vital role they play in Gwent to protect communities and stamp out crime.

The decision to introduce collar numbers was taken following the passing of Finn’s Law in June 2019, an initiative which fought for greater legal protection for police dogs.

PC Gareth Thomas, who led the training for the dogs, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Maui and Woody to the team.

“The dogs, and their handlers, have worked incredibly hard over the last few months in order to successfully achieve the required national standard to become a licensed police dog.

“Our dogs play an instrumental role in a variety of policing work and are a valuable asset.

“Maui and Woody will now join their handlers on shift and are eager to provide operational support in order to serve the communities of Gwent.”

For more news on the force’s dog section, visit www.gwent.police.uk/police-forces/gwent-police/areas/about-us/about-us/meet-our-police-dogs/.