A PONTHIR pub owner has opened up a permanent village store in a log cabin outside his pub after it proved popular with residents over lockdown.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, Barrie Walden, owner of The Ponthir House Inn, opened a pop-up village store in the dining area of the pub selling essential items to residents.

With many elderly local residents, limited public transport and the nearest town several miles away, the pop-up shop proved a big hit - so much so that Mr Walden has decided to make it a permanent fixture.

The Ponthir House Inn has opened the log cabin village store to support local residents. Picture: Rob Lacey

The log cabin shop has been opened in the pub's car park, and sells essentials such as milk, bread, fruit and vegetables. It has been opened with the help of Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

Barrie Walden showcasing the village store. Picture: Rob Lacey

Pub is The Hub also provided a Community Services Fund grant to help with the opening.

Mr Walden said the success of the shop already has encouraged him to set up plans to launch a delivery service to help vulnerable people within the village.

“The village store has proved very popular with local residents with many popping in regularly for their grocery essentials and a chat," he said.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic many local and elderly residents were nervous to venture out of their homes and the shop has proved to be a lifeline for them.

“It has also been great in attracting new people in to use the pub.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Malcolm Harrison said: “This store is a much needed service for the local village of Ponthir.

Publican Barrie Walden outside the log cabin village store that has been launched to help local residents. Picture: Rob Lacey

“The log cabin really has a wow factor and allows people to shop in a safe and socially distanced manner.

“It has been a huge benefit to local customers and the wider community. It allows those people that have been at risk of social isolation and experiencing feelings of loneliness to have somewhere to come for that social chat, which can make a real difference to someone’s day.”