A BARRY school had 'da iawn' (very good) results in a series of competitions.

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg, based on Colcot Road, is celebrating another successful year at the national Welsh-language festival: Eisteddfod yr Urdd.

During the week-long competition, several pupils from the school were seen on S4C competing and were awarded with prizes.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the competition was help virtually with video clips of the competitors’ performances shown on the television programme, Eisteddfod-T.

Year 11 pupil Gwennan Staziker won first place in the ‘Individual Folk Dance for Girls Year Seven and Under 25s’ while Year Eight pupil Mairwen Thomas, received the second prize for ‘Contemporary Dance for Individuals or Group Years Seven, Eight and Nine’.

Year Nine pupil Osian Wiliam earned the second prize for the ‘Individual Folk Song’ for pupils in Year Seven, Eight, and Nine.

It was not only individuals who competed; The Music Department at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg organised two virtual choirs to compete – an SATB Choir and the Girls' Choir. The Girls’ Choir won second prize.

Pupils also celebrated success in a science public speaking debate discussing climate change.

Year 11 pupils Rhiana Lewis and Lleucu Wiliam reached the final three teams with Lleucu winning the title of ‘Best “Against” Speaker’ of the competition, awarded by MP Ben Lake.

OTHER NEWS:

And the school made their mark in the homework section of the competition, with Llion Vaterlaws and William Thomas winning the mathematical competition for Year Eight pupils.

Year Eight pupil Emily Hornby won the competition for ‘creating a video for social media – under 25s’ with Owen Weeks receiving third prize in the same competition.

Efa Thomas earned second place for her written review of a film and came in third in a prose writing competition for years seven, eight, and nine.

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg’s headteacher, Mr Rhys Angell-Jones, said: “We’re so proud of these pupils and their success.

“The pupils have once again shown their talent on a national level. During this difficult time, it is wonderful to see our young people gain the recognition they deserve.

“They are a credit to the school and the broad array of winners does show the variety of talent that we have here at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg. Llongyfarchiadau mawr!”