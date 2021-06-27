CAR parking charges are to be introduced in Barry, Penarth, and beyond.

As previously reported, Vale of Glamorgan Council will be installing resident-only parking zones in the Vale - including in Barry and Penarth. The decision aims to deter people from parking on streets to avoid car park charges; residents of the streets included will be given free parking permits.

The Council has now confirmed that charges for leaving vehicles in the following places will come into force:

Porthkerry Country Park

Cosmeston Country Park

Wyndham Street in Barry

Cowbridge Town Hall

Legal notices advising of the impending changes have been issued, but the Council will not enforce them until Wales is at Covid Alert Level One. The charges at Cosmeston will not take effect until a resident parking scheme - tackling the issue of displacement parking - is implemented in nearby streets.

According to the Council these additional charges will pay for the maintenance of the car parks, which are often used from visitors from outside the Vale.

Car parking at country parks will cost £1 for up to two hours, £2 for up to four hours, or £4 for all day. Country park visitors can also buy six-month or 12-month permits.

Meanwhile, two hours free parking will be available at Wyndham Street in Barry and the Town Hall in Cowbridge. Charges will then be £4 for up to four hours, or £6 all day. Blue badge holders are exempt.

Parking season tickets for coastal resorts are also being introduced.

Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services and Transport, Cllr Peter King, said: “The introduction of car park charges at these locations has been the subject of lengthy engagement, consultation and debate. The proposals were approved following a process of scrutiny by Elected Members of the Council, who agreed them at the two all-party Scrutiny Meetings.

“Our primary aim is the better management of parking at our resorts and country parks and in our town centres. There is a cost to doing that and to maintaining and sustaining them. Our highly regarded country parks are used by many people from outside the Vale of Glamorgan, as well as residents, and it is only reasonable that visitors should help pay for their upkeep and all money generated will be used for this purpose.

“There continues to be free parking available in both Barry and Cowbridge town centres on-street and off-street, and the introduction of charges in Wyndham Street, Barry and Town Hall car park, Cowbridge is designed to increase turnover of spaces, which should help local businesses.”