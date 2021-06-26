A MAN from Milford Haven has been fined for stealing various products from a Tesco Store.
Michael David George Caruthers of Robert Street, Milford Haven, stole three bottles of wine, two pre-mixed alcohol drinks and a scotch egg from Tescos in March of this year.
Twenty-nine-year-old Caruthers pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 15.
The goods he stole came to the value of £29.80.
Caruthers was fined £50 for the offence and made to pay court charges amounting to £180.
He was also fined a further £100 for committing the offence under two conditional discharge orders.
Caruthers is to pay the fines and charges at a rate of £5 a week.
