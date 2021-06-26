A TRUCK-loving birthday boy from Gilwern in Monmouthshire had an extra-special surprise on his big day this year thanks to a kind-hearted waste management firm in the area.

Caleb Plumley, nine yesterday, is on the autistic spectrum and is "obsessed" with the waste management trucks from local firm Thomas Waste Management.



His mum, Kelly, called the firm to see whether they had any merchandise she could buy him for his birthday.

"I spoke to Gareth Thomas, one of the brothers who owns it," she said.

"He was interested in Caleb's story."



The firm ended up going one better than merchandise, offering to drive Caleb's favourite truck down for a visit on his birthday.

"They wouldn't take any sort of payment either," said Ms Plumley

"Thomas Waste do an awful lot for charity and community."

What's more, truck driver Anthony Davies (featured in the video) brought with him a large bag of goodies to give to Caleb on his big day.



"They gave Caleb a huge bag of logo merchandise including a uniform," said Ms Plumley.

"They were incredibly kind.

"Out of all the trucks the Scania truck is his favourite.

"They only have one of those trucks, so they sent the driver of that truck down as well.

"Anthony was brilliant."

As well as the company merchandise, Mr Davies presented Caleb with gifts from himself.He gave Caleb a Scania baseball cap and a picture of his truck which Ms Plumley says Caleb is "obsessed with".

Mr Davies gave Caleb a ride in the truck and even joined in singing happy birthday with a special cake designed to look like his truck - made by Jessi Cakes from Gilwern.



"She never disappoints, she’s amazing," said Ms Plumley.

"I have never seen Caleb so happy.

"It was an emotional day for me and Gavin as parents.

"They really did go above and beyond to make the day as special as they could. Such a caring wonderful company."