A YELLOW weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the end of the weekend - heavy rain is expected.
The warning covers the entirety of the Gwent region - as well as the south West of England.
It will come into effect from 2pm tomorrow afternoon, according the Met Office forecast, and last until around 7am on Monday morning.
The Met Office warns that areas of persistent and sometimes heavy rain may lead to localised flooding and travel disruption.
Here's what to expect from the weather during the warning period:
- Spray and flooding will lead to difficult driving conditions and perhaps some road closures
- Where flooding occurs, there may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater
For information about the best steps to take to prepare for flooding, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice
