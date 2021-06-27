GWENT Police are appealing for information to help trace the car of a missing Caerphilly man.

Glyn Griffiths, 60, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 20 and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as being 5ft9, of slim build with grey hair.

MORE NEWS:

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen this black Suzuki Grand Vitara license plate X404JRX to get in contact with us.

"If you have seen Glyn or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100221975.

"You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter."

Mr Griffiths is urged to get in contact with police to confirm he is safe and well.