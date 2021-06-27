BLAENAU Gwent still has the second lowest coronavirus rate in Wales, as 336 new cases were confirmed by Public Health Wales today.
Data reported on Sundays covers the 24-hour period up to 9am on the previous Friday.
Of the 336 new cases, 31 were recorded within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
That includes 10 new cases in Caerphilly, eight in Monmouthshire, five new cases in Torfaen and Newport and three in Blaenau Gwent.
And it is Blaenau Gwent which has one of the lowest Covid rates in the country.
In the seven days between June 14 and June 20, there have been 14.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Blaenau Gwent - Merthyr Tydfil (8.3) being the only area posting lower stats.
Monmouthshire has the highest rate in Gwent at 24.3 cases per 100,000.
The figure for Caerphilly is 17.7, in Torfaen it is 16, and in Newport it is 15.5.
Every area in Gwent is below the Wales wide Covid rate of 37.6, driven by high rates in Flintshire (110.8), Conwy (81.1) and Denbighshire (71.1).
One new coronavirus related death was reported in Wales today, taking the cumulative total to 5,574.
The confirmed new cases in Wales today are:
Cardiff - 76
Flintshire - 36
Wrexham - 27
Swansea - 23
Vale of Glamorgan - 17
Denbighshire - 15
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 15
Gwynedd - 13
Conwy - 12
Anglesey - 11
Caerphilly - 10
Pembrokeshire - 10
Monmouthshire - eight
Bridgend - seven
Neath Port Talbot - seven
Carmarthenshire - six
Newport - five
Torfaen - five
Ceredigion - four
Blaenau Gwent - three
Merthyr Tydfil - three
Powys - two
Unknown location - one
Resident outside Wales - 20
